City's 'reconstruction' within Henry County

To the Editor:

The Memorandum of Understanding concerning reversion of the city of Martinsville to town status ("Almost a city no more," May 27) was finally completed. In review of this agreement there are considerable facts that Henry County was the best negotiator and came out ahead of Martinsville.

It was not long ago Martinsville became a city, which was a type of independence. But in recent years because of the lack of economic achievement, the city can no longer pay its bills and decided to go back home to Henry County. Reversion as defined in the agreement looks like reconstruction after the Civil War.

After the war former slaves and poor white farmers were trapped in the new system of economics. Because they lacked capital and land, they were forced to become sharecroppers with the large landowner, which was seen as a compromise. The Memorandum of Understanding between Martinsville and Henry County looks like the old sharecropping agreements.