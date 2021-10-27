Clarke: Williams meddled in Wisconsin count

To the Editor:

In reference to Wren Williams' political antics over the last few months, I think "Demagogues' names like their faces, always found in public places," an alteration of a well known saying, is a proper commentary on his behavior.

So Mr. Williams went all the way to Wisconsin to stop "election fraud," did he?

There was a recount of the votes in the Wisconsin presidential election. According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, there were 27 irregularities found out of 3.2 million votes cast -- just .0008% of the votes were improperly cast.

Why did Williams think he needed to go to Wisconsin? Aren't they capable of recounting their own election without his help, or were their ulterior motives behind his meddling?

Will Williams take a polygraph test as to the real reason he went there? Did he really think he had to go there to save them from an election commission which cowers before bullying leftists, or is he just a demagogic parasite meddling in someone else's affairs as a publicity stunt to be declared worthy of the support of Trump's cult?