Compson: Contentious parents ruin teaching

To the editor:

I was an English teacher for 22 years - from 8th grade to AP. No longer.

I have worked for both the city and the county, and I wanted to issue a caution to parents. Public education is headed for a crisis, and some of you are major contributors.

Weaponized parents are a reason I have moved on. My interactions with parents had become increasingly contentious, hostile and combative. Toward the end, I would estimate 50% of my phone calls to parents included "He/she says you just don't like him/her" or something to that effect. Or even better, I would get a critique of my teaching methods from someone who had never accessed my courses in Canvas (a great residual benefit of COVID distance learning) or entered my classroom personally.

I know parents aren't entirely to blame. Teenagers are smart. They know how to lay the groundwork of defense in case they need it. But now that I can speak freely: If I really didn't like your child, you would not hear from me. I would allow your child to sit in my classroom, languish and not realize their potential. I would give them passing grades for missing or minimal work - thereby, ensuring that no one else ever knows they are struggling. I wouldn't reach out to you.

This is probably a dramatic analogy, but - you should treat that teacher who reaches out to you as you would a lifeguard trying to save your child from drowning.

Mary Compson

Collinsville