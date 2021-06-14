Context of history lost in name change

To the editor:

PHCC must change its name, a continuing trend that is troubling. Purging names of slave owners from institutions and locations may seem like a noble effort on the surface, but it is truly a cynical way to look at historical figures and belies an imperfect understanding of history.

In recent years history, particularly American history has become politicized. It used to be thought that judging people in the past by modern morals and thought was fallacious and unfair. There’s a particular term for that, presentism. Yet we find ourselves with historical study being weaponized to reinforce modern political positions rather than the dispassionate study it needs to understand it.

It’s very easy to criticize Patrick Henry. Especially when you’re armed with almost 200 years of scientific, social and cultural history, to which he was not privy. What science existed in the 18th and early 19th centuries that would have informed him that race was skin deep? Must historical figures be perfect beings to be worthy of recognition? We do need to look at these historical figures with open eyes and acknowledge their shortcomings honestly. But we also need to look at the world in which they lived. How were they judged by their peers? Perhaps that is a better indication of their worthiness of public recognition.