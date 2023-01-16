 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornelius: Assessment is too high

  • 0

To the editor:

We thought we had well planned for our retirement. Lord, were we wrong.

Shortly after retiring, inflation rose to 7 or 8%.

To compensate we have cut off our home phone and cable TV.

Last week we received our new reassessment at a nearly 36% increase.

I thought at first this must be a misprint. When it hit the Martinsville Bulletin front page the next day we realized it was for real.

Questions are:

  • Is this burden on the City citizens a result of the failed reversion where a million-plus was wasted?
  • Now we are hearing that a 14% increase in electric is in the works. How are folks going to pay for all this?

I’m sure our home insurance company is also waiting in the wings to jack up our insurance based on this new assessment.

People are also reading…

Our son and his family have wanted us to move in with him and this may be our only option.

So, our proposal to the city is if you want to write us a check for this new assessment amount, we will certainly consider it.

John Cornelius

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert