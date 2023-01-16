Cornelius: Assessment is too high

To the editor:

We thought we had well planned for our retirement. Lord, were we wrong.

Shortly after retiring, inflation rose to 7 or 8%.

To compensate we have cut off our home phone and cable TV.

Last week we received our new reassessment at a nearly 36% increase.

I thought at first this must be a misprint. When it hit the Martinsville Bulletin front page the next day we realized it was for real.

Questions are:

Is this burden on the City citizens a result of the failed reversion where a million-plus was wasted?

Now we are hearing that a 14% increase in electric is in the works. How are folks going to pay for all this?

I’m sure our home insurance company is also waiting in the wings to jack up our insurance based on this new assessment.

Our son and his family have wanted us to move in with him and this may be our only option.

So, our proposal to the city is if you want to write us a check for this new assessment amount, we will certainly consider it.

John Cornelius

Martinsville