County's actions are too little and too late

After the joint meeting that was conducted with the city of Martinsville and Henry County agreeing on a memorandum of understanding for reversion I can't help but think, how did we get here ("Almost a city no more!," May 27)? In 2019 city council sent several letters to the board of supervisors asking to meet and discuss the city's options after a recent reversion study was conducted. The response from Henry County was nothing. If I would have been on the board in 2019, I would have done one of two things.