County's actions are too little and too late

To the editor:
The response from the Henry County Board of Supervisors was too slow.
After the joint meeting that was conducted with the city of Martinsville and Henry County agreeing on a memorandum of understanding for reversion I can't help but think, how did we get here ("Almost a city no more!," May 27)? In 2019 city council sent several letters to the board of supervisors asking to meet and discuss the city's options after a recent reversion study was conducted. The response from Henry County was nothing. If I would have been on the board in 2019, I would have done one of two things.
- I would have been reaching across the aisle to City Council members to make a deal to keep the city from reverting.
- If I couldn't find common ground with my fellow council members, I would have been calling on my Virginia state legislators to change the law so that Henry County residents would have been able to have a vote and voice heard during this reversion process.
Where was Joe Bryant in 2019 when the city was voting to revert ("'Emotional' county plots future," May 28)? Why didn't he make a deal with City Council? Why didn't he reach out to our Virginia legislators? He has been on the board for 12 years, so where was he?
Vote for Andrew C. Palmer this November for your Collinsville Supervisor for real change. I will put the taxpayers back in the driver's seat of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
ANDREW PALMER
Collinsville
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Henry County Board of Supervisors did ask state legislators to change the law to give county residents a voice, but the bill did not advance in the General Assembly.