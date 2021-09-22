Coverage was missing of important event

To the editor:

On Aug. 28, in the parking lot of Bassett Furniture’s office, was an event, “Celebrate Life Festival/Bikers for Babies,” sponsored by New Life Community Church, Ridgeway. There were vendors, food vendors, bands, political speakers who are running for office now, 60-plus bikers, one as far away as Wisconsin, old cars, trucks, a children’s area, bouncy house, face-painting, etc. The event was held to raise money for the Pregnancy Center of Martinsville and surrounding areas.

What a shame there was no media coverage from the Martinsville Bulletin or local TV stations. I thought newspapers were to report all news, local, community, as well as state, national and world. But looks like the Bulletin only covers events they like or approve of.

In 2019 there was a LGBTQ event in Martinsville for a weekend. For two days there were pictures, write-ups and interviews with sponsors and attendees. We received no such coverage.

I am aware the Bulletin is a liberal paper, but I did not believe they would be so biased against Christian event and values that they would not cover such an event.

Also TV station owner Charles Roark was a no show, which is very rare. He is currently everywhere.