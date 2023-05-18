To the editor:

On March 8, 1965, in Selma Alabama, Nobel Prize laureate and “architect” of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King gave a sermon on courage in which he said: "A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to stand for that which is true.”

Today at a time of almost daily mass shootings of innocent children and adults in churches, grocery stores, school classrooms and campuses, parking lots, private homes and driveways, some politicians show a lack of courage at all levels of government to stand up to the powerful gun lobbies. Instead, they remain silent on the need to pass legislation to reduce access to weapons of mass destruction, to establish guidelines for safe gun storage and to promote and enforce red flag laws and universal background checks. Today, some legislators are more likely to fall back on thoughts and prayers and promises to increase spending on mental health programs ignoring the “elephant in the room” powerful guns and the ease that they can be acquired.

In a country that boasts a constitution that promises “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” to all its citizens, there is no quarter for cowards who fail to act to stop gun violence. Use your voice and your vote to ensure that politicians do their job.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway