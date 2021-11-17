Crabtree: Dental Foundation appreciates support

To the editor:

Our hometown continues to amaze us.

Over the past 16 years, the Community Dental Clinic, operated by the Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation, has provided more than $12.6 million in dental services to low-income and uninsured adults and children. The Clinic has nearly 57,000 patient visits since 2006.

We estimate that the Foundation has raised $4 million from our community to operate the Clinic. The Harvest Foundation is our financial partner, but you—the businesses, individuals and organizations--have provided the donations that have kept open the Clinic.

Times change. The Clinic cannot continue to grow in our physical space and in our current structure. So, we’re making a change.

On Oct. 31 we turned over the operation of the Clinic to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, a not-for-profit organization which received its initial funding from The Harvest Foundation.