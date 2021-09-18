Creating healthier families, one shot at a time

As an obstetrician-gynecologist with Sovah Health, my goal is to always provide the best possible care and medical advice for expectant mothers and females who plan to become pregnant. I love helping moms-to-be stay healthy and prepare to welcome their baby into the world. As you can imagine, one of the most important conversations I’ve been having lately with my patients is around COVID-19 vaccines and their safety for those who are pregnant or who are in the planning stage of their pregnancy journey.

First of all, let me say that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be proven safe and effective against serious illness, and being vaccinated is our best defense against this disease. That holds true for pregnant women and individuals who are planning to become pregnant. As a joint statement from a number of leading expert organizations in maternal care and public health just declared, all pregnant individuals, newly pregnant individuals, those planning to become pregnant, those who are breastfeeding and others are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

These vaccines have undergone extensive research and testing, and there is no known evidence of adverse effects on fertility (for women or men) or fetal development as a result of becoming vaccinated before or even during pregnancy.