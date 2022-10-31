Cuenca: Rawls will help citizens through City Council

To the editor:

I rarely write letters to the newspaper. However, today I have chosen to write in support of Aaron Rawls on the seat for City Council.

Mr. Rawls is a very intelligent young man and a hard working person. I know he will take important decisions to improve our community, especially his support of the needs of the Latino community.

Aaron cares about Martinsville and its citizens. I appreciate his willingness to serve.

My hope is that this election will set us on a path of optimism and progress instead of one of bickering and character assignations. We have a wonderful community but, like most, we have issues that need the best efforts of all our citizens to solve, including the City Council.

Efigenia Cuenca