Custin: Precautions are common sense

To the editor:
The Nov. 5 Bulletin article, "Henry County parents complaining about masks," noted that several people spoke out against children having to wear masks in school, that the school board represents part of a "tyrannical government" and "...not following science or law. You’re following an agenda and money."
At the same time I see in my inbox a notice from Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School dated that same afternoon informing parents "that a FCMS student has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). This person was on school premises on November 1 and did have direct exposure with other members of our community."
Now to Ms. Jones and Mr. Shoup it may seem unscientific and tyrannical to make our sons wear masks, but we've had three of our relatives in Patrick and Henry counties die from COVID-19 related illnesses and recently got informed of another relative who has tested positive.
You can search the internet until you find someone to support your view, but over 5 million people have died from this airborne virus. A mask isn't a guarantee just like a seatbelt and airbag can't guarantee you'll survive an auto accident, but they significantly improve your odds. We (the world) missed our chance after the vaccines became widely available to control this mess. Now we have highly-infections mutations thanks to propaganda and foolishness.