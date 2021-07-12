Democrats need to pay attention to this

To the editor:

No more feigning ignorance, Democrats. "Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it." is the headline of an op-ed article by Lauren Rowello published by The Washington Post. Google it.

If you read the article by this sick, woke, progressive female, you most likely you might come away with the opinion that her children need to to be taken from her by the state. Conservatives in the media have tried for decades to expose this perspective shared by some Democrats.

If lifelong Democrats are not convinced by this one article, then pay closer attention to the parents who have taken a stance against Critical Race Theory. You might to have to get off the media echo chambers and actually look at TV shows or websites that does not fit your political leanings.

Loudon County has become ground zero of sorts in this fight. Parents have asked school board members why this is appropriate. More people are becoming aware of what some are pushing down their children's throats.