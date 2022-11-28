Doughton: Community support of Thanksgiving Eve dinner is appreciated

To the editor:

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Harvest Youth Board held our annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. After two years of solely boxed meals, we were thankful to be able to serve a hot meal in person at Martinsville High School. The dinner has grown since it was first held in 2016 to become an amazing event bringing together present and former Youth Board members as well as the entire Martinsville-Henry County community.

The Harvest Youth Board would like to extend an immensely grateful thank you to the more than 200 volunteers that made the event possible. It is your hard work and love for the community that allowed us to serve over 2800 meals through delivery, carry-out and dine-in. Continuing with our commitment to literacy, we were also able to touch over 180 families with books distributed with meals.

We would also like to thank all of the other individuals and organizations that helped facilitate the return of the dinner, including Mr. Scott Norman and his kitchen staff volunteers, Mr. David Stone and Solid Stone Fabrics, the Martinsville City Police Department, local nurses, Martinsville City Public Schools, Martinsville High School’s Cafeteria and Custodial Staff, as well as a special thank you to the Harvest Foundation Staff and Board of Directors for their continued support of the Youth Board and all of our endeavors.

Without the support of all involved, we would not have been able to put on this event. We look forward to seeing everyone next year!

Piper Doughton

Martinsville

The writer is the Harvest Youth Board chair.