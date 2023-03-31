To the editor:

On Saturday, March 25, the Harvest Youth Board held the second annual Books & Bunnies event. Months of preparation went into the event. We assembled prize baskets, distributed flyers, purchased decorations and much more.

Thanks to the combined efforts of everyone involved, Books & Bunnies was a huge success! We had over 750 attendees and gave away approximately 400 books. With over 26,000 eggs hidden and found, we also awarded 50 prize baskets.

Books & Bunnies would not have been possible without all of the amazing organizations and volunteers that contributed. We are extremely thankful for all of our fantastic volunteers, as well as the local organizations and businesses that participated, including Smart Beginnings Henry, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Dan River Basin Association, Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, Martinsville Family YMCA, Bee City USA - Martinsville, Piedmont Arts Teen Council, KNS Events, Eden’s Joy Bunny Garden, Kings Kidz Rentals, Palumbo’s Hoagie House, The Hotdog Stand and Kona Ice. We would also like to extend a special appreciation to the Harvest Foundation staff and Board of Directors for the continued support of all of our events and endeavors.

The Harvest Youth Board is appreciative of the Martinsville-Henry County community for supporting Books & Bunnies. We’re counting down until next year’s Books & Bunnies event. We also hope to see everyone at the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner in November!

Piper Doughton

Martinsville

The writer is the chair of the Harvest Youth Board.