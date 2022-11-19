 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Draper: NCI should follow NC's model program

  • 0

Thank you for the New College Institute: Special Report (article series in the Bulletin Nov. 13-15).

Now is the time: Let all of our citizens accept the challenges ahead and explore solutions.

The North Carolina Promise Program is one model worth replicating for future college students in the Martinsville/Henry County area. See https://youtu.be/ZHQEGLxKc8c.

How feasible is it for our community to have this model become the framework for the "NCI Promise Program" through an agreement with one or more university partners?

Could an agreement be drawn up between the New College Institute Board and the New College Foundation Board to sponsor such a program?

I am calling for leadership to stand and move NCI forward.

People are also reading…

Imogene Hodge Draper

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert