Draper: NCI should follow NC's model program

Thank you for the New College Institute: Special Report (article series in the Bulletin Nov. 13-15).

Now is the time: Let all of our citizens accept the challenges ahead and explore solutions.

The North Carolina Promise Program is one model worth replicating for future college students in the Martinsville/Henry County area. See https://youtu.be/ZHQEGLxKc8c.

How feasible is it for our community to have this model become the framework for the "NCI Promise Program" through an agreement with one or more university partners?

Could an agreement be drawn up between the New College Institute Board and the New College Foundation Board to sponsor such a program?

I am calling for leadership to stand and move NCI forward.

Imogene Hodge Draper

Martinsville