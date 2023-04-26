To the editor,

The March 17 letter from Jeanne Trabulsi egregiously misrepresented the safety of solar panels manufactured by First Solar, as well as the company's history and leadership in responsibly recycling panels at the end of their service life. Contrary to her claims, our cadmium telluride photovoltaic (CdTe PV) solar technology does not have unique end-of-life management requirements and our solar panels have been characterized as non-hazardous waste in accordance with the U.S. federal waste Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure test, which is designed to simulate 100 years of landfill conditions.

Not only is CdTe PV a safe and proven technology which has been in the field for more than two decades, it is a uniquely American solar technology, first developed in research and development labs in Ohio and California. Researchers from leading U.S. and international institutions (including Brookhaven National Laboratory, NREL, North Carolina State University and Virginia Tech) have confirmed the environmental benefits and safety of CdTe PV over its entire life cycle, including during exceptional accidents such as fire or module breakage, and through end-of-life recycling and disposal.

First Solar has a long-standing leadership position in PV recycling as the as the world's largest PV recycler with than 15 years of experience operating high-value PV recycling facilities on an industrial scale. Not only does our recycling process recover the glass, frame and laminate material; it also provides closed-loop CdTe semiconductor recovery for use in new solar panels.

Karen Drozdiak

Global Sustainability Director

First Solar