Duncan: Anti-abortionists do not hate women

Ellen Jesse's question asking if “antiabortionists hate women” is ridiculous, as is her thinking that young women are thought of as idiots if they’ve been indoctrinated that the life inside isn’t alive. Tricking young women into killing their babies is hate, as is convincing them that they don’t have the “mental, physical, or economic ability to care for their children.” “Pro-choice” agenda takes away someone’s choice. She doesn’t want the government to ensure babies' right to live. Does Jesse love or hate the 629,898 babies killed in 2019?

Jesse’s hypotheticals are irrelevant; two wrongs don’t make a right. Killing babies is never a reasonable solution. She ironically claims to be concerned about individual rights. She asks if “anti-abortionists” are the ones who like to torture women!? How does ripping limb from limb with some forceps and a suction sound for torture? Whatever the doctor can grab with his loop shaped knife, suctioning piece by piece, and crushing their skulls.

Low-income women receive free, low-cost healthcare already. Teenagers receive free birth control and condoms from Planned Parenthood without parental consent. Promiscuity is the problem and is the big money maker for Planned Parenthood, and our young people are being robbed. Jesse's suggestions are distractions. Babies need to be born before you worry about kindergarten (another topic).

In Jesse's words, “It seems disingenuous to say that you are concerned about human life and yet not support initiatives that support human life.” Exactly why “anti-abortionists" are not the ones who hate women!

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.