Eanes: Question why country is in bad shape

If anyone out there watches most news programs they start off with how high prices are on many goods and services. We continue to hear about inflation, high crime rates, people living paycheck to paycheck and people streaming across our southern border by the thousands. Many good Samaritans pass out meals and groceries to hurting American families. Organizations ask for help to people struggling to pay bills like heating and electricity. This is all going on while illegals are flowing across our borders being supported by taxes paid by many of those same Americans who are suffering.

The question that should arise in many people's minds would be how did people go out and vote for the party that led to this chaos. They are guided by a president who appears at times to not be in charge of his faculties and a party that one would have to question where their loyalties are! Why do they not put American's first? Looking at all that is going on in this country you may have to wonder what has led to this insanity.