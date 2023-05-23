I was wondering if anyone out there hearing about the debit limit stalemate wonders why we are borrowing tremendous amounts of money but not cutting any spending. The debate rages on for Democrats that want to keep borrowing/spending and Republicans that want to cut spending. We have the same old scare tactics from Democrats that "they" (Republicans) want to cut Social Security plus Medicare and social programs. The Democrats want to raise the debt limit with no cutting and talk about that subject later. Most out here know who the media will blame if the government defaults on payments, and it won't be Democrats.

It appears that during these budget talks neither side is talking about how much millions of illegal immigrants are costing us taxpayers. They are flooding our open borders with nothing except a few clothes in backpacks and need everything from housing, food, education and health care. The question I have is why should taxpayers have to pay for failed border policy. Just because we have a president who said basically to come on in and they are coming by the thousands claiming, of course, asylum. We are obviously supporting all these illegals, but for some reason I can't find an accurate amount that we are spending. Could it be that our government doesn't want us to know or do they even care? Meanwhile more borrowing and spending.