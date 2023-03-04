To the editor,

When you look at our country today one has to wonder what has happened to us in these two years of the Biden Administration. We have food, energy and home prices that more and more people cannot afford. We have people in our nation that need help yet we have masses of people pouring across our borders every day (that’s north and south borders) that we taxpayers have to support.

Our nation is borrowing money to support our tremendous debt and money in the billions is being sent to Ukraine. There are ongoing demands for Fighter Aircraft to be sent to them to bolster their air defense against Russia. We the American people are owed an accounting of what and where our billions of dollars are going.

Plus rampant crime is gripping our big cities with many not having enough police force to deal with it. Most of us out here know why being a police officer today is thankless and can put a target on your back. Remember, just a few years ago there was a quote promoted everywhere, “Don’t do the crime, unless you are prepared to serve the time.” This has been reversed to, “a big inflation of the crime, and the time has been deflated to minutes,” and not even that if it is less than $1,000.

Now, on the world stage look at what this so-called "Most Transparent Administration" has delivered to the people. We have Russia threatening a Nuclear War with us for helping Ukraine, and China partnering with Russia in various forms of aid and assistance, which could possibly be lethal arms. No one in the press is even talking about the pipeline that was blown up in Europe a few months ago, or about us seeking to buy oil from as many as 10 different countries. Not to mention Chinese spy balloons flying across our country or China buying up farmland near our military bases. On top of all this just listen to the media, the Biden Administration can do no wrong and everything is Donald Trump's fault. What a propaganda machine we have in this country.

Steve Eanes

Ridgeway