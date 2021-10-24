Eanes: We've all lost, not just Donald Trump

I could not help but laugh when I saw a headline on the Microsoft Edge Home Page that some former Trump “supporters" were putting up signs to remind people that Donald Trump lost. The question is, do we really need signs of any kind telling us anything about who lost, because it is obvious that we all lost!

We were energy independent for the first time in our nation’s history, and the first move was to terminate the unfinished Keystone Pipeline on the Canadian border that would have created many jobs for the construction, and afterwards our cost of oil would have been greatly reduced, and our production would have been tremendous for decades.

Our cost of gasoline has already gone up over a dollar per gallon and is rising. We have a month’s long backlog in receiving consumer goods from overseas, with over 160 ships sitting offshore in California. Some of these are perishable consumer goods that will be worthless by the time received.

The additional funds approved by the Biden Administration has forced many of the people that should be working to decide to not return to work until the “free money” is gone.