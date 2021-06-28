 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Encouragement for all fathers
0 comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Encouragement for all fathers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I am writing to send out heartfelt encouragement to all fathers out in the free world. I write from behind jail walls because we too desire to let our children know that we love and support them as well. I've encouraged those behind these walls to be encouraged and to walk in honor of the calling in which God alone has given to each of us.

Our circumstances alone cannot cannot remove the title of being a father. I do not boast as though our mistakes mean nothing, but our mistakes should not define us as fathers. My prayers go forward to all.

Stay encouraged, stay focused and, more than anything, stay available to answer the calling of being a father. My sincere gratitude goes out to those who continue to support those fathers who are behind jail walls. We love you all.

Fathers, be current in your children's lives, no matter where you are.

WILLIE L. TURNER

Martinsville

The writer is the founder of Eveline Outreach Ministries and is an inmate at the Henry County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

The contradictions of the moment

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud; I really value people’s insight. All I’m saying is that our thought processes need to be, to the best o…

Letters

Is there any justice for women?

As I read the various articles regarding violence against women in our area and the state, I am taken aback by the shocking lack of justice re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert