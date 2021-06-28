Encouragement for all fathers

To the editor:

I am writing to send out heartfelt encouragement to all fathers out in the free world. I write from behind jail walls because we too desire to let our children know that we love and support them as well. I've encouraged those behind these walls to be encouraged and to walk in honor of the calling in which God alone has given to each of us.

Our circumstances alone cannot cannot remove the title of being a father. I do not boast as though our mistakes mean nothing, but our mistakes should not define us as fathers. My prayers go forward to all.

Stay encouraged, stay focused and, more than anything, stay available to answer the calling of being a father. My sincere gratitude goes out to those who continue to support those fathers who are behind jail walls. We love you all.

Fathers, be current in your children's lives, no matter where you are.

WILLIE L. TURNER

Martinsville

The writer is the founder of Eveline Outreach Ministries and is an inmate at the Henry County Jail.