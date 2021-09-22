Even in lock-up inmates deserve sun

It’s not only unfair but unconstitutional that inmates in jail in this area don’t get to go outside. Martinsville City and Patrick County inmates never get to go outside, and Henry County only allows inmates out to shake the block down. Virginia doctors’ policies have always been that all inmates, regardless of security level or anything, need at least 1 hour of sunlight per day. The doctors have recently upped it to 4 hours per day because sunlight is a basic human need, not a privilege. Even though jails aren’t governed by the doctors, the inmates in them have the same rights, and depriving people of fresh air and sunlight is against the Eighth Amendment and should be stopped immediately.