To the editor:

It's that time of year, and Henry County is electing a new sheriff in November.

I served more than 25 years in law enforcement and 20 of that at the Henry County Sheriff's Office. I have been currently working for several law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

I have worked with and known Wayne Davis and Dale Mills for most of that time. Several people have asked me about who I support.

I like and respect both men, and I have asked myself who would be a better leader for the Sheriff's Office and the people of Henry County. So I called both men and congratulated them on running for sheriff.

I decided to endorse Wayne Davis because I have worked with him in the past in Investigations and find him to be a more experienced officer and would treat the men and women at the Sheriff's Office with respect and fairness.

I have nothing against the other candidates, but Wayne Davis has worked to better himself. For example, he would volunteer to take extra training like the Forensic Academy, Sniper Training, Scuba Diving and ERT Training, just to name a few. Wayne Davis started as a deputy and worked his way up to colonel.

So when you decide who to vote for sheriff, look at each candidate and their experience.

Jerry Farmer

Lexington, S.C.