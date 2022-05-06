Favero: Black people are targeted by tobacco companies

Black people are targeted

To the editor:

Prevention is part of the Continuum of Care in Behavioral Health at Piedmont Community Services. The task of Prevention is to educate the public about health risks and how to avoid them. Tobacco use kills more Americans than ALL other drugs combined.

One method that Prevention Science uses to get people to stop smoking or even better to never start smoking is media literacy, helping people to understand how messages aim to appeal to their emotions, self-esteem, etc. Unfortunately, the Tobacco Industry has spent a great deal of time and money to lure the African-American population into using its product, particularly menthol, which is easier to start, easier to continue using and more harmful.

Proportionately more African-Americans are dying from tobacco use, partly because of these tactics. A recent study by Virginia Tech, noted that there are more tobacco outlets closer to Albert Harris Elementary school than any other school in M/HC. Tobacco use is killing our fellow citizens so any method we can use to lower that rate or eliminate it is “helping” those in our community, which as Mr. Scott, rightly pointed out is the job of Piedmont.

The billboard is aimed at the African-American community to show that they are unjustly targeted by the tobacco industry and have been exploited by it for more than 100 years when they were used to work in tobacco fields. Please refer to the YouTube video of Black Lives, Black Lungs to learn why this is so important.

Bonnie Favero

Collinsville

Appreciate teachers

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. We should certainly appreciate teachers all the time, but it’s nice to take one week to express our gratitude for all they do.

Teachers have a special place in my heart as my mother was an incredible second-grade teacher for over 30 years, and my wife is an incredible teacher now. It takes a very special calling to be a teacher; you must be selfless, loving, compassionate and sometimes downright brave to work with kids and teens. A teacher’s work does not stop at the ring of the bell; in fact, it has only begun. After the school day there are parents to respond to, lesson plans to be created, test scores to be entered, and a host of other details before the next school day begins.

As an adult if we think of three people who have influenced us and mentored us growing up, there will undoubtedly be at least one teacher among the three. A good teacher can change the trajectory of a child’s life, give them hope and inspire them for years to come. I have the utmost respect for all those that get up every morning and go teach. Thank you for what you do and for your dedication. Never doubt the impact you are making on those you teach.

Brad Kinkema

Henry County

