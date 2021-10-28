Foster: Put Virginia in good hands with Youngkins

To the Editor:
Think about it.
We have Biden, a career politician in D.C., who has made an absolute mess out of our country, who supports McAuliffe, another career politician for governor.
Let's not let this happen. Southside Virginia could decide who wins.
Join me and vote for Glenn Youngkin, a successful businessman, and his teammates of Winsome Sears lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares, attorney general.
Let's put Virginia in good hands on Nov. 2.
Frank Foster
Martinsville
