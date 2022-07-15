Fowlkes: Editorial was disdainful of politicians

It is obvious from reading "The Big Lie threatens US independence" [July 6, Martinsville Bulletin] that the Charlottesville Daily Progress has utter disdain for our governor and some of the local elected politicians. The article is attempting to convey to the folks that many of these Republican politicians are threatening our independence by disagreeing with Democrats and the mainstream media.

At one point the article says that Bill Barr, the Attorney General, said investigations did not show election fraud sufficient enough to change the outcome. Then at the end it states that overwhelming evidence shows there was no fraud. Many of us out here will never believe that Joe Biden got 81 million votes from his “home basement” campaign office, as someone once stated, give or take.

The congressmen listed in this article are Bob Good, Rob Wittman and Morgan Griffin, and they serve the 5th, 1st, and 9th Districts respectively. The congressmen were all elected by a predominant conservative constituency and are considered likely to be reelected.

Our new Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office Jan 15, 2022, and his term will end Jan 17, 2026, with no option for seeking an immediate second term. His administration has attempted to work with the Virginia Senate on a multiple of matters concerning dealing with our current Economic situation regarding cost of food, costs of fuel and many others, with little success.

Gov. Youngkin as promised has been pursuing a solution to the extensive problem with our school boards in northern Virginia, with the board pursuit of isolating the children’s parents from the school. The parents and their participation in our education system and the very idea of the schools leadership pursuing “getting them out of the schools” is a terribly bold attempt of breaking up the family unit. This resulted in a pursuit of open involvement statewide to take a closer look at all the school boards, and to insure the parents are and will continue to be a vital part of the student’s education. All this brought about a forced transparency in our school systems, statewide.

We all have a right to our opinion about this past election, and any other for that matter, but it is our responsibility to promote and highlight our opinion on these election matters as residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia. It seems from the article referenced above from the CDP that they can state their opinion with little evidence of verified fact, but when I make a similar statement I have to furnish confirmation and evidence.

Many of us out here believe that this media does everything it can to carry the water for the Democrats and chastise the other side for not believing what we call propaganda, because there are very few facts.

