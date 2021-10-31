Fowlkes: Phillips is a leader

To the Editor:

It is really encouraging to see more and more local folks stepping up and offering their talents and expertise as our new – leaders. With the many upcoming changes taking place in Henry County over the next few years we must have leaders with the scope and vision to not only realize the changes, but be prepared for their implementation as well. As a resident of the Iriswood District in Henry County, I am very impressed and encouraged by Eric Phillips as our candidate for the Board of Supervisors.

Eric is a native of Henry County and has a deep care and concern for our local area and its future. He is a businessman who is involved day to day in the area economy and how it is affected by our employment, our schools, our road system and our attachment and its impact and influence on our surrounding area.

He is a conservative who has reflected to us all his excellent leadership from a political aspect, and business as well. He has shown himself to be a truly professional individual who seems to view all matters not just through an individual’s eyes, but that of the community as a whole.