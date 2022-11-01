Fowlkes: Turner honors veterans

To the editor:

As a veteran myself, and as we are facing the selection of our local leaders for the City of Martinsville, there is one individual who stands out to me, and that is former mayor and current Councilman Danny Turner.

First of all, there are many veterans who reside in the City of Martinsville, and I have had the pleasure of working with Danny for the past 8 to10 years in recognizing these heroes in our community. Danny has worked very hard in recognizing and honoring the WW II Veterans, Korean veterans, Vietnam veterans and veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars from our community.

He has worked with a number of veterans groups in assisting with Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. In this regard he has assisted these same veterans groups here locally with the same project here in Martinsville-Henry County.

Even during our recent Covid-19 pandemic when programs such as Memorial Day and 4th of July were cancelled, Danny arranged to have an abbreviated program with Congressman Morgan Griffith. In addition, VE Day was held for three City and three County WW II Veterans who were honored with a brief program at their home, due to Covid.

In addition, he has worked with local high school J-ROTC student groups in visiting Arlington National Cemetery, and then he assisted in services and programs there.

As a veteran myself, it reflects well on our community and state for our leaders to bring attention and focus on our youth and their future potential. As a former resident of the City of Martinsville for many years, and now one who spends most of his time in the city, I ask that you give serious consideration to vote for Danny Turner for Martinsville City Council.

W C Fowlkes

Martinsville