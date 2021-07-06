Foy's loss in election shows our disparity

To the editor:

“A Big part of the problem was that African Americans, aka Black People, were organizing over solidarity to a ticket, rather than focused on the issues.” Douglas Wilder, who served as the 66th governor of Virginia, from 1990 to 1994, son of Virginia, wrote that.

Please explain how things are different in our present state when a con man gets the majority of the Black vote when he is clearly outclassed by a woman of color who actually cares about Virginians?

Jennifer Carroll Foy was born and raised in Petersburg. As one of the first women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute, a foster mom and public defender, Jennifer has dedicated her life to giving a voice to the often voiceless — children, people suffering from addiction, those experiencing homelessness, those with mental illness, and the poor.

In 2017, she flipped a Republican district as a first-time candidate who was pregnant with twins. During her time as a state delegate, Jennifer championed the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, helped expand Medicaid to 500,000 Virginians and advocated for the commonwealth’s most vulnerable communities.