Galyean: Rawls had leadership skills

To the editor:

I am writing this letter to the Bulletin regarding Aaron Rawls and his run for public office.

I have great concern regarding Martinsville City, the City Council, and our future. I have lived in the City for three years, having previously lived in Henry County. This is the first election for me as a City voter, and I want to cite the reasons I took an interest: reversion, our children and our schools, our tax rates, and our current government structure vs. what it would be if we revert to a town.

I believe we need new leadership to ensure these complex issues are handled properly.

I hold an executive position with a global company. My job necessitates working closely with corporate leadership. From presidents to VPs, CEOs to CFOs, these professionals make decisions that affect the lives of thousands of people. Aaron represents the best traits shared by competent professionals, all entrusted with great responsibility.

A true professional, Aaron does his due diligence and puts forethought into providing real numbers and facts. In my opinion, Aaron is the most fact-driven candidate, having taken the time to learn all the positives and negatives regarding the current issues facing the City.

Aaron also never evades a question, a trait of great leadership. If you ask him something, he answers it honestly. If he doesn’t know the answer, he admits it, but always follows-up once he has researched it thoroughly.

The purpose of the Council is to represent the interests of the citizens, and I believe we need a leadership change to make sure that priority is paramount. I'm confident that a vote for a true professional and leader like Aaron, and also LC Jones, will achieve that and steer our City in a positive direction!

Bill Galyean

Martinsville