Gardea: People who stutter can succeed

"Joseph Kozelsky: Biden Appears to Have Overcome Stuttering" gave much important media coverage to stuttering. To say that Joe Biden has overcome his stuttering is an understatement. His high level of fluency makes me think that his stuttering was not that severe and that it ended during childhood.

Joe Biden is the most noteworthy name on the list of "Famous People Who Stutter" on the website of The Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org). Seeing the name of Biden and all the others conveys that people who stutter can accomplish great things just like other people in society.