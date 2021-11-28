 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gardea: People who stutter can succeed
0 comments
editor's pick

Gardea: People who stutter can succeed

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

"Joseph Kozelsky: Biden Appears to Have Overcome Stuttering" gave much important media coverage to stuttering. To say that Joe Biden has overcome his stuttering is an understatement. His high level of fluency makes me think that his stuttering was not that severe and that it ended during childhood.

Joe Biden is the most noteworthy name on the list of "Famous People Who Stutter" on the website of The Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org). Seeing the name of Biden and all the others conveys that people who stutter can accomplish great things just like other people in society.

Juan Gardea

South Bend, Indiana

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert