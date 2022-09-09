Geib: Taysha DeVaughan for Congress

Our present Congressman, Morgan Griffith, is off-base, once again, with regard to the legitimate needs of the people of the 9th District. He opposed the minimum tax, passed during recent legislation, on corporations earning over a billion dollars in profits, even for coal companies. Perhaps the tax on their profits should go to repair the outrageous environmental damaged they caused. He opposed the green energy initiatives, also enacted. Perhaps most troubling, however, he opposed the hiring of thousand more IRS employees to help taxpayers and uncover tax cheats. False and outrageous accusations raised by Griffith and other Republicans led to threats against IRS employees and more recently against FBI agents over the legitimate search of former president Trump’s mansion. Trump appears to have violated four Federal Laws. Those dedicated workers were doing their proper jobs. I have found no evidence that Griffith condemned the attacks.