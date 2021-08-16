Get your shot to help us fight off the long-haul effects

In the movie "Groundhog Day," the hero seems doomed to repeat the day again and again. Just when he seems to have successfully changed the cause of events of his day the heroine is lost to him, disaster strikes and he goes back to where he started.
Just when we saw the light at the end of the tunnel, and when it seemed that the vaccine against COVID-19 would liberate us, no more masking, social distancing, paranoia of attending sports events, beaches, weddings and funerals to celebrate the life of a loved one.
But now, barely 50% of the population has been vaccinated. We need 70& to 80% vaccinated to reach (herd) immunity, so transmission rates would be low. Have we missed our window of opportunity?
Now the delta variant has came, more contagious than the common cold or chicken pox. Even a few seconds of exposure can infect someone nearby. For the original COVID-19 virus, you needed to be in close contact for at least 15 minutes.
Over 90% of the new infections and 99% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Yes, a very small percentage of new infections are in vaccinated patients, but no one ever claimed the vaccines to be 100% effective. Just that they would prevent hospitalization and death.
The vaccines have been adequately tested; they are hardly experimental. Any day now the FDA is expected to remove the experimental label.
Before the first vaccine, middle-aged children were infecting their parents. Now unvaccinated adults are infecting their children who are largely unvaccinated. Do we want our children to be safe from harm?
This past week, I asked a patient if he had been vaccinated, he said there was no point in it. He had already had COVID-19 months ago. He still has breathing issues and has no sense of smell or taste.
I advised him that I had two patients whose taste and smell resolved after getting the vaccine. I have heard of many other people who are afraid of the long-term effects of the shot. There are short term effects, as in sore arms and flu-like symptoms for a day or two. Contrast this with the 65 long-term effects of COVID as seen in “ Long Haulers Syndrome,” when 80% of people have chest pain, breathing problems with extreme fatigue, headaches, hair loss, depression, anxiety, blood clots in legs, heart and lungs and on and on.
In our office alone, we see two to three patients a week with Long Haulers Syndrome. The best way to treat this is to get the vaccination and prevent getting COVID-19 in the first place.
Even pregnant women are now advised to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their unborn child.
I ask you to get the vaccine, help get us all out of this endless nightmare or the cycle will go on and on.