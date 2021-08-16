Get your shot to help us fight off the long-haul effects

Before the first vaccine, middle-aged children were infecting their parents. Now unvaccinated adults are infecting their children who are largely unvaccinated. Do we want our children to be safe from harm?

This past week, I asked a patient if he had been vaccinated, he said there was no point in it. He had already had COVID-19 months ago. He still has breathing issues and has no sense of smell or taste.

I advised him that I had two patients whose taste and smell resolved after getting the vaccine. I have heard of many other people who are afraid of the long-term effects of the shot. There are short term effects, as in sore arms and flu-like symptoms for a day or two. Contrast this with the 65 long-term effects of COVID as seen in “ Long Haulers Syndrome,” when 80% of people have chest pain, breathing problems with extreme fatigue, headaches, hair loss, depression, anxiety, blood clots in legs, heart and lungs and on and on.

In our office alone, we see two to three patients a week with Long Haulers Syndrome. The best way to treat this is to get the vaccination and prevent getting COVID-19 in the first place.

Even pregnant women are now advised to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their unborn child.