Good is one committing 'child abuse'

To the editor:

According to Fifth District U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell), requiring a child to wear a mask in the classroom is "child abuse" ("Good: Masks in school 'child abuse,'" Aug. 12). This so called Biblical conservative from Lynchburg, indoctrinated and endowed by Liberty University, is a walking, talking, billboard for sanctimonious hypocrites.

Like many brainwashed Republicans, he's hitched a ride in the Big Lie crazy train, trying to convince you there was no insurrection and there is no-COVID-19 pandemic. Good voted "no" to awarding the Capitol police the Congressional Gold Medal for defending the Capital against the Trump-inspired insurrection.

Now he's telling you there is no pandemic, and if you send your child to school wearing a mask, you're guilty of child abuse.

Good wants your child to sit in a crowed classroom, with no adequate ventilation or social distancing, students' sneezing, coughing or pushing and shoving in line on their way to the cafeteria or library. Infecting or exposing a child to a deadly virus is child abuse.