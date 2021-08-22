 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good is one committing 'child abuse'
0 comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Good is one committing 'child abuse'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

According to Fifth District U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell), requiring a child to wear a mask in the classroom is "child abuse" ("Good: Masks in school 'child abuse,'" Aug. 12). This so called Biblical conservative from Lynchburg, indoctrinated and endowed by Liberty University, is a walking, talking, billboard for sanctimonious hypocrites.

Like many brainwashed Republicans, he's hitched a ride in the Big Lie crazy train, trying to convince you there was no insurrection and there is no-COVID-19 pandemic. Good voted "no" to awarding the Capitol police the Congressional Gold Medal for defending the Capital against the Trump-inspired insurrection.

Now he's telling you there is no pandemic, and if you send your child to school wearing a mask, you're guilty of child abuse.

Good wants your child to sit in a crowed classroom, with no adequate ventilation or social distancing, students' sneezing, coughing or pushing and shoving in line on their way to the cafeteria or library. Infecting or exposing a child to a deadly virus is child abuse.

What about that Bob?

If you ever come to Martinsville, bring your vaccination card. We don't want your whacko QAnon, White supremacist, Big Lie ego infecting our children. We actually follow the recommendations of health care and educational professionals, and you're not one of them.

KEN WILSON

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert