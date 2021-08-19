Good reporting by ABC on crisis at our border

To the editor:

I want to praise ABC News for recently running many stories on the crisis at our Southern border -- and that is exactly what they called it. This is unlike our present administration, which seems to want to ignore the problem or blame it on the last president.

ABC is providing some actual journalism and reported that 212,000 illegals came across the border in July, and that does not count the ones that sneaked in undetected. Also ABC said from those that were apprehended at the border, there were 84 different nationalities. This sounds like we are getting way more diverse whether we want to or not.

Now, with all the spending spree that the liberals are pushing, my guess is we have plenty of taxpayer money to support all these illegals and their living expenses. The one thing that has not been reported is how much it is costing us taxpayers and where or what states are getting these people.

Many people know that we have a crisis on our Southern border. At least NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC all ran stories keeping us informed about the Britney Spears saga. Apparently this administration wants open borders and at least sent our vice president down to South America to ask the illegals to stop coming to the U.S. This sounds like rock-solid policy.