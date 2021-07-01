GOP wants to restrict voters' cheating

To the editor:

Tom Perriello was elected 5th Congressional District delegate in 2008. He defeated six-term Republican incumbent Virgil Goode Jr. Initially it appeared Goode had won the election. However, an election official found uncounted ballots in the trunk of his car. This occurred in Charlottesville, which just happened to be Perriello’s home town. When those ballots were counted, Perriello won by 727 votes.

A Democratic miracle, no doubt.

I have never had any faith in elections since then. The 2020 Presidential election justified my lack of faith. The press and the Democrats want us to believe it was a fair election so that we will have faith in future elections.

If the Democrats manage to pass the For the People Act, the Republicans will never win another election. If low-income and minorities can produce an ID to obtain cable TV, put a utility in their name or sign a lease, they can surely provide an ID to vote.

The Republicans are not trying to make it harder to vote. The Republicans are trying to make it harder to cheat.

ROBERT SHORTER

Bassett