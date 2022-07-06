Gordon: Face the truth

To the editor:

It's so very sad about what took place on Jan. 6, 2021. I cannot believe Trump did not call the riot off. "It's getting bad out there" -- he would not listen to her or anyone else. It's so hard to believe that all these people thought he had won the election and his own people said "you lost."

It does not matter if we are Democrats or Republicans; we all bleed the same red blood. There was no election fraud, but Trump still thinks he won. People gave donations of a quarter of a billion dollars; it went to help Trump ... and elsewhere.

It's a shame hundreds are now imprisoned or facing indictments because of him. This is not the kind of leader we need, it would be great if Trump would ask the people to forgive him and accept he lost.

This that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, is kind of like when Jim Jones told the people to drink the "Kool Aid" stuff that the world was coming to an end. So many people listened to him and died because of his lie.

Let's all pray for Trump to face the truth from all his close people and don't lead people to believe a lie. His own people said "no election fraud," so people please accept this.

Betty Turner Gordon

Martinsville