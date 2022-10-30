Greene: Rawls has what it takes

To the editor:

Since retiring to the heart of southwestern region of Virginia, rich in Appalachian Mountains' beauty, culture and history, my wife and I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous residents and neighbors who have welcomed us to Martinsville and who also share our love and enjoyment of Southwestern Virginia. Mr. Aaron Rawls, one of our neighbors and a resident living along Oakdale Street, was one of many who welcomed us to Martinsville.

Over the past four years I have enjoyed Mr. Rawls' company as a neighbor and friend and have discovered that we have a shared vision and belief in Martinsville City’s potential for healthy economic marketplace revitalization, especially, as a key marketplace hub, geographically located at the center of Southwestern Virginia, which has the potential for economically transforming Martinsville and its Uptown Main Street market area in a way that benefits all its residents.

Over the past four years, I have come to discover Mr. Rawls’ demonstrated vision and passion for the City with the relocation of his businesses, business knowledge, talents, energies, life experience and interests, which he has energetically invested in the revitalization of our shared marketplace, as first demonstrated by his purchase and revitalization of the long neglected and empty 5,200 square foot historic residence at 214 Oakdale St. Since its purchase in 2013, Mr Raws has transformed this property into a key revitalized real estate asset, which has contributed to increased market value appreciation for the property owners and residents living in the Oakdale/Thomas Heights/West Mulberry Road market area.

I am proud to stand with and support Mr. Rawls for Martinsville City Council. I believe he possesses the knowledge, experience, talents, abilities, energy and wisdom necessary in assisting Martinsville City government in achieving marketplace revitalization which will extend to and include all aspects of Martinsville City economy, essential services, education and infrastructure.

Michael E. Greene

Martinsville