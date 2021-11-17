Greene: Reversion is inevitable-- and will be beneficial

My name is Barry Greene. I lived in Martinsville for 50 years and in Henry County for 30 years. In 1974, I was elected to and served an 8-year term on the Martinsville City Council, 2 years as mayor. I served on the 1980 Martinsville-Henry County Merger Committee and I chaired the 2002 School Merger Study.

In the ’70’s, the unemployment in our community was the lowest in the state and our tax base grew each year. But, the good times ended. We lost our textile business, which led to dramatic losses in our population, our school enrollment and significant changes in the demographics of our community. From 1980 to 2021, the population of Henry County fell 6.3%. Martinsville fell 32%. School enrollment losses were worse — Henry County enrollment fell 46%, Martinsville fell 51%. The total number of City-County students fell from 17,990 to 9,495, a drop of 47%.

City and County governments were forced to confront the challenge of providing quality and affordable services in the face of a declining tax base. Regrettably, the City and County governments chose to meet these challenges alone even though they had sponsored three merger study committees in 30 years, all of which had arrived at the same conclusion: One unified government is the most efficient way to provide the best services to all the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County at the least possible cost.