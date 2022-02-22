Greer: Local drug treatment court starts

To the editor:

The recent article by Bill Wyatt concerning the need for a new approach to treat drug abuse serves as an opportunity to introduce the Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court (“drug treatment court”). Through the relentless efforts of Jim Tobin, former executive director of Piedmont Community Services, Engaging Martinsville, a group dedicated to improving life in the community, and other stakeholders, the drug treatment court came into existence last year, when our application to the Supreme Court of Virginia was approved.

What is a drug treatment court? A drug treatment court is a specialty docket that 1) permits the judge to talk with treatment professionals, 2) requires the defendant to appear in court regularly, 3) closely supervises the defendant and 4) provides the defendant with the tools necessary for success. According to the National Drug Court Institute, statistics show that drug treatment courts significantly reduce substance abuse and crime.

Whether a defendant participates in drug treatment court is a voluntary decision made by the defendant after the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the drug treatment court coordinator have determined that the defendant is a suitable candidate. If the defendant, having been approved for participation, decides to enter drug treatment court, he will then plead guilty to the charge pending against him, the court will take the charge under advisement, and the defendant will be referred to drug treatment court. If he successfully completes drug treatment court, the charge will be reduced or dismissed. If he fails to complete drug treatment court in a satisfactory manner, the sentence originally contemplated in the plea agreement will be imposed.

Initially, the drug treatment court expects to have no more than 10 participants, and only defendants with charges pending in Henry County Circuit Court will be considered. However, it is anticipated that the drug treatment court will expand and accept defendants from Patrick County Circuit Court and Martinsville Circuit Court in the near future if resources permit. The first session of the drug treatment court is scheduled on March 4 at 2 p.m. in Henry County Circuit Court.

G. Carter Greer

Chief Judge, 21st Judicial Circuit Court

