Good morning,

The other day, a huge old tree fell on a house on Craig Street, right in back of my house on Circle Court, totally demolishing the house. (Both streets are off of Mulberry Road.) Thank God no one was hurt!

Ever since I was a little colored girl growing up in the 'ville, I wanted to live on Mulberry Road, where all the big beautiful brick homes were, where my mom worked as a maid and nanny most of her life. So, when me and my husband purchased a home where I could actually see the Mulberry Road street sign from our front yard, I was elated. But until I moved in, I didn’t realize how many huge 100-year-old trees there are on this side of town. Hundreds, perhaps thousands.

How long will it be before another one falls on a home and, God forbid, kills someone? And to cut down one of these trees? It cost thousands of dollars. Trust me, I’ve checked. I wonder if the city routinely checks this area of the city to see what trees have the potential of falling. Sure would make this taxpayer sleep better. Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville