Hairston: Comparing Christmas decorations

To the editor:

The other night, my husband and I finally ventured out to see our neighbors' Christmas decorations. As we headed down Mulberry Road, I remember as a little girl how we looked forward each year to seeing these big beautiful homes decorated, down this 3- to 5-mile road, which seemed like 25 miles to me, lined with houses 10 times the size of ours. All these big beautiful homes with their big beautiful Christmas trees gracing big windows, usually decorated with all white lights. As I grew older, I noticed that most homes on this mansion-lined street were decorated with all white lights thus militant me began to believe that all white lights represented white supremacy. (Militant: Someone who demands change.) Considering it was the '60s, it very well may have been some truth to this; after all, it was the Jim-Crow South. Anyhoo, this time there were colorful lights everywhere I looked, and I got some really great pics.

Now we venture over to the West End of town, where I was born and raised. Fayette Street, dark, dark, dark except one or two homes. Sad. We continue on down to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets where I believe I can count the decorations on one hand, that includes A, B, C and D streets also.

Why hardly no Christmas decorations on this side of town? There may be several reasons but whatever the reasons , it sure was depressing comparing the two. Truth be told, the West End could use a facelift like what uptown is experiencing, like some new paved streets and abandoned houses torn down, to start.

Just some thoughts and ideas on paper. Merry Christmas to one and all and remember, share your earthly wealth with others cause we sure ain’t taking it with us. Ever see a hearse pulling a u-haul? As always, I leave you in peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville