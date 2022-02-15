Hairston: HB 781 itself is divisive

To the editor:

Thank you Holly Kozelsky for your much needed and informative column, "New legislation concerning the critical race theory is like communism" (Feb. 13). It was definitely on point during a time when our country is so divided on almost every important issue.

If this new bill that Holly mentions, Virginia House Bill 781, becomes law, it would prevent “any divisive concept” in class. What exactly does this mean? That former President Trump can’t be discussed because he surely divided this country literally in half? Or does it mean that they can’t be taught about Black Codes or Jim Crow laws or chain gangs or redlining or gentrification? Or even closer to home, the Martinsville Seven? (I mentioned the Seven to my 67-year-old white neighbor who was born and raised here and like most white folks who live here, he’d never heard of them.)

People, your history is our history and our history is yours, just different storytellers. If we can’t get along here on earth how in hell will we get along in heaven? Just live life to the fullest and be kind to each other, the true Christian way. Thanks again Holly! Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville