Handy: Work ethic is lost

To the editor:
I don't see our country improving with the current leaders we have now.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that we have lost a lot in a year and a half. I don't see things improving.
Not everybody believes the lies that we are being told. We have to get back to work with our youth also. If Mama don't work, then I am not going to work either -- wrong attitude. When I think how hard my daddy and my mother, not to mention my grandparents, worked.
It's sad to see it unravel so fast. I always was raised to work to have anything. You worked. On a job.
No wonder China is taking over. We have sold out to them and the cheap products that they make.
I sure hope God has mercy on us and turns things around.
If we lose his favor, we have nothing.
Patricia Handy
People are also reading…
Bassett