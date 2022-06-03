 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Handy: Work ethic is lost

To the editor:

I don't see our country improving with the current leaders we have now.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that we have lost a lot in a year and a half. I don't see things improving.

Not everybody believes the lies that we are being told. We have to get back to work with our youth also. If Mama don't work, then I am not going to work either -- wrong attitude. When I think how hard my daddy and my mother, not to mention my grandparents, worked.

It's sad to see it unravel so fast. I always was raised to work to have anything. You worked. On a job.

No wonder China is taking over. We have sold out to them and the cheap products that they make.

I sure hope God has mercy on us and turns things around.

If we lose his favor, we have nothing.

Patricia Handy

Bassett

