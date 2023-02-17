To the editor:

The recent assessment of property in Martinsville is totally unfair.

To say that if property was sold for more than assessed value then it raises the value of the property in the neighborhood, then to say that houses condemned on the same street do not affect the value, is totally wrong.

There are at least four houses in my neighborhood that are condemned, and more in bad condition. Two of these are on my street.

My assessment went up over 36% which is over four times the inflation rate, which I feel is totally unfair and will cost me much more in taxes each year.

The tax rate should be lowered to where it is revenue-neutral. In my opinion, the tax rate can be lowered to 87 cents per hundred and still have revenue increase of 1%.

I ask that every citizen contact City Council members and demand that they lower the rate to revenue-neutral. The two new members said they had a plan and that there would be no tax increases. They have not said what that plan is, but I know what is being said on the street. They should keep their promises or they are just like other politicians - say anything to get elected and then do exactly the opposite.

This new assessment is an increase on taxes on the citizens, and with the 14% increase in electric rates this year it seems like an increase of up to 50% in the amount of taxes and fees paid to the City.

Also, everyone should call and write to our elected officials in Richmond and ask them to enact legislation to remedy this so it cannot happen again in the future.

Ural Harris

Martinsville