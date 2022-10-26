Harris: Vote Turner for Council

To the editor:

I support Danny Turner for reelection to City Council for the following reasons:

He always puts the best interest of the citizens first.

He has objected, often alone, to the city's dumb and wasteful spending and got the name of "Four-to-One."

He fought against the AMP-Ohio fiasco and the continued high electric rates.

He and Sharon Hodge stopped the City from giving the failed medical school an extra $3 million the City would have lost.

He has worked to bring business to the city, something the Economic Development Corporation has not done in years, and continues to get businesses located in the city.

He attended a state and federal housing summit and found money for redevelopment that the City was not aware of.

He has worked to honor veterans and has presented flags to them that were flown over the Capitol and paid for those flags himself.

So when you go to vote, ask yourself if any other candidate in office or running for office has done those things, then cast your vote for Danny Turner.

Ural Harris

Martinsville