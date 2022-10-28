Helmick: Bhide's column was inspiring

Thank you so much for having the Martinsville Bulletin publish more of an unbiased point of view over the past year.

I particularly enjoyed the article “Take it from an immigrant: America still inspires hope” by Sameer Bhide. I hope more people will look up this well-written article from Oct. 21, 2022 newspaper. The whole article culminates in the last two paragraphs: “America is mostly full of honest, generous and kind people, and that can and should always be this nation’s legacy. Humanity wins, no matter the challenges. This is the real America. This is us.” Very well said, Mr. Bhide.