 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helmick: Bhide's column was inspiring

  • 0

Thank you so much for having the Martinsville Bulletin publish more of an unbiased point of view over the past year.

I particularly enjoyed the article “Take it from an immigrant: America still inspires hope” by Sameer Bhide. I hope more people will look up this well-written article from Oct. 21, 2022 newspaper. The whole article culminates in the last two paragraphs: “America is mostly full of honest, generous and kind people, and that can and should always be this nation’s legacy. Humanity wins, no matter the challenges. This is the real America. This is us.” Very well said, Mr. Bhide.

Barbara Helmick

Axton

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rawls: LC Jones for Martinsville

Rawls: LC Jones for Martinsville

I first met LC Jones on July 14, 2022. At the end of our meeting I had no idea what to make of him. He was remarkably quiet and introspective.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert