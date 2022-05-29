Helmick: Political cartoons gone too far

I was puzzled by the “political” cartoon in the Bulletin on May 23. I have laughed at a few of the cartoons on the editorial page, but this one showing the southern border with just a “tumbleweed” by the “border” line when, in truth, there were at least 201,800 illegal immigrants crossing our southern border in April of 2022 (this does not include all the got-aways) and many more during 2021.

The cartoon also does not depict the $2,000,000 worth of drugs that were seized in one week in April (no statistics on the drugs that were smuggled across our borders). Caption indicated the border is NOT the biggest threat to our country.

The picture of the “domestic extremists” shows a group of “white, fat guys” with guns. For example, where are the Antifa people dressed in black? Especially the hundreds of Antifa on July 2 and 3 of 2020 in Portland who launched a mob attack on the federal courthouse with bottles, rocks and mortars and set it on fire?

Maybe some of the people illegally protesting outside Supreme Court Justices’ homes to “intimidate or coerce” the judges (which is illegal in our country) should be in the cartoon.

Seems to me that this incident in July 2020 and current protesters against Judges would come under federal law, “domestic terrorism” which is defined as: “activities that involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

Also, where are the parents labeled as “domestic extremists/terrorists” in our country. Like in October 2021 when a Loudoun County dad was smeared as a domestic terrorist by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) for saying his school district covered up his daughter’s rape by a boy dressed as a girl in the girls’ bathroom.

I believe in freedom of speech, but this I would consider “misinformation,” indicating that our southern border in our country is not the biggest threat.

The border is the biggest threat, with all the illegal immigrants, drugs and human trafficking coming into our country.

FOX and CNN stats show over 100,000 fentanyl deaths in 2020 and in the first five months of 2021 there were more than 42,600 fentanyl deaths. If immigrants want to come to our country, let them come in legally and obey our laws.

Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion about this “political cartoon”.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.